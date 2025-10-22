Milano (pectoral) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano missed the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after aggravating his pectoral injury the game prior. However, he's returned to limited practice Wednesday following Buffalo's Week 7 bye. The veteran linebacker's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday, when the Bills face the Panthers.