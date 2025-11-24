Bills' Matt Milano: Logs four tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano recorded four tackles (two solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Texans.
Milano has started all seven games he's appeared in this season, but he's no longer an every-down linebacker for Buffalo at 31 years old. The veteran has 33 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 258 defensive snaps but is a candidate to see increased playing time in the wake of Terrel Bernard's elbow injury that could land him on injured reserve.