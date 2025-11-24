Milano recorded four tackles (two solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Texans.

Milano has started all seven games he's appeared in this season, but he's no longer an every-down linebacker for Buffalo at 31 years old. The veteran has 33 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 258 defensive snaps but is a candidate to see increased playing time in the wake of Terrel Bernard's elbow injury that could land him on injured reserve.