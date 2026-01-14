Bills' Matt Milano: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Milano logged his second straight limited practice after opening the week on the injury report with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old's status for the Bills' AFC divisional round matchup against the Broncos will likely depend on his participation in practice Thursday.
More News
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Limited by injury again in 2025•
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Logs seven stops vs. Philadelphia•
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Posts nine tackles in Week 16 win•
-
Bills' Matt Milano: Dominant in big Week 15 victory•