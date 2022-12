Milano recorded nine tackles (seven solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Milano, who entered the Week 14 matchup versus the Jets with a questionable tag due to a knee issue, didn't show any signs of injury with his game-high nine stops. The 28-year old also recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to keep it a two-score game, and he'll now enter this weekend's contest against Miami with another anticipated every-down role.