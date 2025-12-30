Bills' Matt Milano: Logs seven stops vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano logged seven tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Bills' 13-12 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Milano and Greg Rousseau combined for a two-yard sack on Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter. Milano is up to 67 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks through 12 regular-season games, and his sack total matches his career high that he set in 2020 (across 10 regular-season games). His final opportunity to set a new career high in sacks is this Sunday against the Jets.
