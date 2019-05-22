Bills' Matt Milano: Looking strong in OTAs
Following a broken leg in December, Milano was able to practice in full during OTAs, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW Buffalo reports.
The team doesn't seem to be taking a cautious approach with the linebacker, who is working his way back from a broken leg he suffered in Week 14. Milano was looking fast and strong during OTAs per Buscaglia. The 24-year-old will still have to get over the last hurdle of full pads, but all signs point to a healthy return in 2019 for pivotal player on the Bills' defense.
