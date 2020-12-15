Milano, in his second game back from an IR stint due to a pectoral injury, posted two tackles, a sack and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Milano still isn't all the way back, but he was out there for 47 percent of the defensive snaps vs. 31 percent the previous week. He also appeared to be in on the action more, while his sack was a key play in what was a tight game until the fourth quarter. From an IDP perspective, it's mostly been a lost season for the fourth-year linebacker, but he could be a sneaky pickup in Week 16 or 17 if he can get back to his normal 100 percent snap count and the Bills need to keep winning to secure their best playoff positioning.