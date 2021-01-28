Milano is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The starting outside linebacker was hampered by injuries in 2020, but there's no doubt the Bills are a better team when he's out there doing his thing with fellow starter Tremaine Edmunds. In fact, of the 13 regular and postseason games that Milano played in, Sunday's loss to the Chiefs was the only one the Bills lost. The Bills clearly want him back but could be up against the cap, so if the demand ends up being super high for the Boston College product, the team may have to let him go. Milano posted 101 total tackles in 2019 -- when he was mostly healthy -- and did post 3.5 sacks and an interception in more limited action this past season.