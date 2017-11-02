Bills' Matt Milano: May be pushed to sub role
Milano's teammate Ramon Humber will return from a thumb injury Thursday against the Jets.
Milano has been receiving starter's action since Humber went down with a thumb injury, but that play count's about to get reduced. He'll make a strong sub for Humber and veteran Lorenzo Alexander, but there are better IDP choices than Milano even though he's had some big plays in recent weeks.
