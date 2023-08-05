Milano missed practice Friday due to general soreness, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site report.

The Bills often bake in a few rest days for veterans like Milano during the grueling summer work anyway, so this doesn't sound like anything serious for the team's best linebacker. Milano will be counted on to do even more this season with Tremaine Edmunds off to Chicago in free agency, so he's a good bet -- health permitting -- to reach 100-plus tackles for the first time since the 2019 season.