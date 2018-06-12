Bills' Matt Milano: Misses Tuesday's practice
Milano missed Tuesday's OTA session as he is "dealing with a little bit of a hamstring," coach Sean McDermott told The Buffalo News.
We'll see if the second-year player is able to get out on the field by the end of the practice week. Even with the Bills drafting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in the first round, Milano is expected to have a starting role in 2018, with Edmunds the most likely 'Mike' candidate while Milano should start on the outside.
