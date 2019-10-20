Play

Milano (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's home contest against Miami.

Milano was only able to practice on a limited basis following the team's bye week, so there was cause for concern entering the Week 7 contest. The Boston College product has played nearly every snap on defense so far this season, so luckily for the Bills the face the win-less Dolphins. In Milano's stead, it's likely that Maurice Alexander will get the starting call at strongside linebacker.

