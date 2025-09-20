Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that the team has chosen not to place Milano, who missed Thursday's win over the Dolphins with a pectoral injury, on IR, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott said Milano "is improving" and he'll now have an extra three days off ahead of Buffalo's Week 4 matchup against the Saints. Dorian Williams, who posted six tackles Thursday and has proven to be a capable backup for his injury-prone teammate, stands to see more time until Milano is back to 100 percent.