Milano is dealing with a hamstring injury and won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano has earned himself a starter's role at linebacker as a fifth-round rookie, and given the Bills' offensive struggles -- and the possibility of not having LeSean McCoy (ankle) for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars -- it will be important to have all hands on deck in an attempt to stop Jacksonville's impressive run game. The Bills will wait and see if Milano can provide more reason for optimism by practicing Thursday or Friday.