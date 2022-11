Milano (oblique) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 9, but it the Bills' standout linebacker isn't expected to be available at New York. If Milano is indeed ruled out ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard is expected to enter the starting lineup in his place.