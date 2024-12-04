Milano logged 77 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps and recorded five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 35-10 Week 13 win against the 49ers.

Milano missed the first 12 weeks of the campaign due to a torn biceps, but even in slippery and snowy conditions Sunday, he saw plenty of action. The veteran linebacker was on the field for 77 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps while Dorian Williams, who had been starting in his place, played only on special teams. Milano thus appears set to be full-steam ahead for the remainder of the campaign as long as he can remain healthy.