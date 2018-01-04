Milano (hamstring) suited up for Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Milano just took part in stretching and did individual work on the side, but it's still an encouraging sign given he was a non-participant Wednesday. The Bills will likely give an official update on Milano's status when they release their practice report, but the linebacker looks to be trending in the right direction as the weekend approaches.

