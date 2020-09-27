Milano (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to be available to play, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

Like Milano, Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) is also questionable after sitting out the Bills' Week 2 win over the Dolphins, but both linebackers should be ready to return for a matchup between undefeated squads. Assuming Milano is able to take on a normal snap load, he should make for a solid lineup option in IDP leagues. He tallied 101 tackles and nine passes defensed -- both career highs -- over 15 games in 2019.