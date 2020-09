Coach Sean McDemott said on WGR 550 Radio on Friday that Milano (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game in Miami, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills will have some challenges to overcome against the Dolphins, as fellow starter Tremaine Edmunds has also been ruled out. Expect to see more of A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and even deep reserve Deon Lacey.