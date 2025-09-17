Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Milano (pectoral) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

The 31-year-old from Boston College sustained a pectoral injury in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the Jets, so it's no surprise he won't play on short rest Thursday night. Milano has battled injuries injuries over the past three seasons, appearing in just 11 regular-season contests since 2023. In his absence, Shaq Thompson (hamstring) and Joe Andreessen are expected to see increased defensive reps in Week 3.