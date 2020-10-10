Milano (pectoral) did not participate in Saturday's walkthrough practice and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Tennessee, the Bills official site reports.

The Bills have the look of a powerhouse team, but the one area where they don't feature a lot of depth is at linebacker, where Milano is a solid three-down starter. The loss will be felt, especially against a team like the Titans that likes to pound the ball with Derrick Henry. This will be Milano's second missed game this season, as he sat out Week 2 with a hamstring injury after hurting himself in the opener.