Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Milano, who missed Sunday's loss to the Jets with an oblique injury, "is improving," Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have a fantastic defense, but they are not very deep at linebacker and got absolutely gashed by the Jets' running game without Milano out there. Milano is an impactful enough player that those who roster Minnesota players will want to pay attention to his status leading up to Sunday's Week 10 matchup featuring two of the league's elite teams.