The Bills placed Milano (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Milano broke his fibula during Sunday's loss to the Jets and underwent surgery soon after. While he will miss the remainder of the season, he is expected to be ready for training camp next season.

