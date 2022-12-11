site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Matt Milano: Playing Sunday
Milano (knee) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Milano closed out the week with a limited practice Friday, paving the way for him to take the field Sunday. His ability to suit up is certainly good news for the
Bills' defense when they host the Jets on Sunday.
