Milano (head) recorded six tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Milano's head injury remains unclear, but he was having a solid game prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. He now has two interceptions this year, improving upon the one he had in his rookie campaign in 2017. Looking ahead, Milano and the Bills will face off against the Jaguars in Week 12 following this week's bye.

