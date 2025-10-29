Milano (pectoral) will practice in full Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 31-year-old had missed Buffalo's last two games due to a pectoral injury that he aggravated in the Week 5 loss to the Patriots, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Milano has appeared in three games for the Bills this year, recording 15 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 100 defensive snaps. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start alongside Terrel Bernard in the Bills' linebacker corps.