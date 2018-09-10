Milano tied for the team lead in tackles with eight during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Milano had 49 tackles as a rookie fifth-rounder last season, earning his way to a starting job by the end of the campaign. He's a full-fledged starter at OLB this year, and could end up gathering a decent tackles total if opponents start beating up on the Bills -- and thereby end up running the ball to kill clock time -- like the Ravens did in Week 1.