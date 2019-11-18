Milano recorded seven tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and two pass breakups in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Dolphins.

Milano came in second for the team lead in tackles to Tremaine Edmunds (12), and the duo teamed up to take down Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter. When he's healthy, Milano is an every-snap player, and the third-year pro is on track for a career-high 108 stops this season.