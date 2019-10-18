Play

Milano (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Friday for the third straight day and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Given that the injury is still lingering following the team's bye week, Milano looks like a true game-time decision for Week 7. Milano plays pretty much every down and sits third on the team in tackles with 31, though he's still looking for his first sack or interception.

