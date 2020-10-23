site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2020
Milano (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 26-year-old missed the past two games with the pectoral injury, but he may be able to retake the field Sunday. Milano practiced as a limited participant all week, so he could end up being a game-time decision.
