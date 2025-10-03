Milano (pectoral) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Milano missed the Bills' last two games due to a pectoral injury that he suffered against the Jets in Week 2. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and his questionable tag puts him in position to return for Sunday's AFC East tilt. His official status may not be known until approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Bills would announce their list of inactive players. Milano's return would bolster a Bills' linebacker corps that will already be without Dorian Williams (knee).