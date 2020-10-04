site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable to return Sunday
Milano is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a pectoral injury.
Milano was forced out of Sunday's contest midway through the fourth quarter. The Bills will rely on Tyrel Dodson to handle expanded defensive snaps as long as Milano remains sidelined.
