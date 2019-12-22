Play

Milano logged 12 tackles (nine solo) in Saturday's 24-17 loss to New England.

It was Milano's first double-digit tackle effort since Week 8 and just his second of the year. Nevertheless, he's consistently produced all season and sits at exactly 100 on the season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends