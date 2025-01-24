Milano (hamstring/elbow) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

Milano will be available for the Bills' key road playoff matchup against the Chiefs, as the team finally looks to advance past Kansas City and to the Super Bowl during the Josh Allen-era. The standout linebacker has played 80-plus percent of defensive snaps during each of Buffalo's playoff games thus far, in which span he's totaled eight tackles (four solo) and one sack.