Milano has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The bye week came at the perfect time for Milano, as he'll practice fully Wednesday and won't miss any game time. He's been quite the playmaker for the Bills in just his second season, with 61 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries through 10 games. The Buffalo defense is much better with him out there.