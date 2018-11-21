Bills' Matt Milano: Ready for Week 12
Milano has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The bye week came at the perfect time for Milano, as he'll practice fully Wednesday and won't miss any game time. He's been quite the playmaker for the Bills in just his second season, with 61 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries through 10 games. The Buffalo defense is much better with him out there.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...