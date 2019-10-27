Milano (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

While Milano practiced on a limited basis just like the week prior, he's able to suit this time around after missing his first game of the season in Week 7. Milano is a strong all-around linebacker and a decent playmaker, while on this day his main assignment should be focusing on trying to slow down Philly's prominent use of tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.