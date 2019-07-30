Milano, who suffered a broken leg during Week 15 last season and underwent surgery, has not had any limitations through training camp so far, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "He's not quite there yet, but he's really close," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Milano, drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, has not only worked his way into a long-term starting position for the Bills, but has become IDP viable as well, posting 78 tackles and six turnovers in 13 games last season. If he's at full health for the 2019 season, Milano and teammate Tremaine Edmunds can be counted on for strong numbers. Both linebackers have quickly become playmakers, plus they get an extra boost since Sean McDermott teams tend to lean toward high production from the LB spots.