Bills' Matt Milano: Recovery going well
Milano, who suffered a broken leg during Week 15 last season and underwent surgery, has not had any limitations through training camp so far, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "He's not quite there yet, but he's really close," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Milano, drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, has not only worked his way into a long-term starting position for the Bills, but has become IDP viable as well, posting 78 tackles and six turnovers in 13 games last season. If he's at full health for the 2019 season, Milano and teammate Tremaine Edmunds can be counted on for strong numbers. Both linebackers have quickly become playmakers, plus they get an extra boost since Sean McDermott teams tend to lean toward high production from the LB spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...