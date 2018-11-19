Milano remains in the concussion protocol but will practice Monday on a limited basis, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano is further along than teammate Derek Anderson even though Milano was injured one game later (Week 10 vs. the Jets). Given that he's already three steps through the protocol and working through No. 4 by partially practicing Monday, Milano looks like a decent bet to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars.

