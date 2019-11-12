Play

Milano recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one sack across 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Milano recorded his first sack of the season Sunday, taking down Baker Mayfield for a nine yard loss early in the fourth quarter. His 58 combined tackles place him third on the Bills defense this season. He'll look to keep up this level of play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories