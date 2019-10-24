Milano (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday, The Buffalo News reports.

Milano missed last week's win over the Dolphins and continues to work on a limited basis. His potential presence Sunday takes on added importance because the Eagles present arguably the league's best tight end tandem in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Milano -- if he plays -- will frequently be assigned to one of them.

