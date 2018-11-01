Bills' Matt Milano: Second-year stalwart
Milano posted seven tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed during Monday's loss to the Patriots.
The numbers probably don't do Milano's performance due justice, as he was all over the field in giving his underdog team a fighting chance, at least for three quarters until New England pulled away. Milano -- who heads into Week 9 with 53 tackles, 1.0 sacks, five passes defensed, an interception and a three fumble recoveries -- could be leaned on even more this week against the Bears if rookie teammate Tremaine Edmunds isn't cleared from the concussion protocol.
