Milano, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 14 and missed the rest of the season, has been participating in offseason workouts so far and is said to be on schedule to return before the season gets underway John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

The team may ease him back during the summer program, which shouldn't be a problem since he has two years in Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's defense, but it sounds like he's well on track. Milano should be on IDP radars after posting 78 tackles, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in just 13 games.