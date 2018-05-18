Bills' Matt Milano: Starting role likely
Milano, a fifth-round rookie in 2017 who took over a starting role during the season, expects to be much better versed in the team's defensive system for 2018, Dominic LoVallo of the Bills' official site reports. "The biggest thing for me was just learning that playbook," said Milano. "Once you get the playbook down, then you can be comfortable and actually make plays."
Ramon Humber, the veteran Milano passed on the depth chart last season, is back again, but the former has mostly been a backup throughout his career and will probably be used as such once again. Linebacker was a major need for the Bills after leading tackler Preston Brown signed with the Bengals this offseason, but Buffalo traded up to get Tremaine Edmunds in the first round last month. Edmunds should start in the middle from Day 1, leaving Milano and veteran Lorenzo Alexander as the expected starters on the outside.
