Milano, who was forced out of Sunday's opener with a hamstring injury, was unable to practice Wednesday, Jourdon LaBarber of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott labeled the starting linebacker as day-to-day Monday, though it's obvious Milano will have to get some work in Thursday or Friday in order to have a viable shot at playing Sunday in Miami. The Bills could have issues at linebacker with fellow starter Tremaine Edmunds also banged up with a shoulder injury.