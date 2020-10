Milano, who left Sunday's win over the Raiders with a pectoral injury, will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Considering coach Sean McDermott labeled Milano "week-to-week" instead of "day-to-day" in his Monday press conference, the linebacker's status for Sunday's game in Tennessee is very much up in the air. Then again, we can probably say the same thing about the game itself considering the Titans' current COVID-19 issues.