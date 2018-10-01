One game after being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Milano only put up three tackles and yielded some playing time to Ramon Humber during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Milano ended up playing 72 percent of the snaps, but he's still only a second-year player and coach Sean McDermott doesn't always like what he sees, so Milano will continue yielding plays to Humber until he shapes up his game a bit more. Milano had a monster Week 3 performance with eight tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery, but if you have a need to have a Bills linebacker on your team, rookie Tremaine Edmunds might be the better bet, as the Bills seem a little less prone to take their first-round MLB out of the lineup. Through four games, Edmunds has 279 snaps, 30 tackles, 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble to Milano's 220 snaps, 24 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed, an interception and two fumble recoveries.