Milano is re-signing with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Milano reportedly gets $24 million guaranteed, though we'll note that initial reports often prove inaccurate on contract details. The 2017 fifth-round pick would've been one of the top linebackers available in free agency, with his coverage skills making him more valuable than the traditional stats suggest. And to be fair, Milano has enjoyed some stretches of decent IDP production, including career highs for tackles (101) and pass defenses (nine) in 2019. A pectoral injury then limited him to 10 regular-season games and 335 defensive snaps in 2020, but he returned in December and should be healthy this summer.