Milano had his first NFL interception and five tackles during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Milano has been starting in place of injured outside linebacker Roman Humber, though it's worth noting he only saw action on 65 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday, while fellow starters Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander saw 100 percent and 83 percent, respectively. Still, the Bills haven't lost much with Milano filling in for Humber, and it's becoming clear the team made a nice snag when it took the Boston College product in this year's fifth round.