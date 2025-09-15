Milano did not participate in Monday's walk-thru practice due to a pectoral injury, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano logged five tackles (two solo) during the Bills' win over the Jets on Sunday, but the veteran linebacker has come out of that game worse for wear. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for Milano's return, and the 2017 fifth-rounder is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's game against the Dolphins. Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams would be in line to see more snaps at linebacker if Milano is not cleared to play.