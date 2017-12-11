Milano led all Bills with a career-high 11 tackles in Sunday's 13-7 overtime victory over the Colts.

The two teams ran the ball an eye-popping 97 times, the most in an NFL game since 1981, as a December blizzard made the passing game incredibly challenging. Milano, picking up the start over Ramon Humber -- who hasn't been himself after returning from a hand injury -- was one of the beneficiaries of the game conditions, piling up the tackles while playing 51 of 71 defensive snaps. We'll have to see if he continues getting more time than Humber, who only saw 20 defensive snaps.